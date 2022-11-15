Fiera Capital Corp Has $31.57 Million Position in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Fiera Capital Corp increased its holdings in shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 48,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,744 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in Equinix were worth $31,566,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Equinix by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,930,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,848,034,000 after acquiring an additional 228,639 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Equinix by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,377,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,988,106,000 after acquiring an additional 430,704 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. boosted its position in Equinix by 3.8% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,578,302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,170,500,000 after buying an additional 58,502 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Equinix by 6.1% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,552,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,151,279,000 after buying an additional 89,526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Equinix by 4.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,215,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $901,476,000 after buying an additional 53,826 shares in the last quarter. 93.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Equinix Trading Down 3.3 %

EQIX opened at $638.94 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 2.37. The company has a market cap of $59.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.53. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $582.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $637.81. Equinix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $494.89 and a fifty-two week high of $853.42.

Equinix Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling at Equinix

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be paid a $3.10 dividend. This represents a $12.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 15th. Equinix’s payout ratio is presently 162.09%.

In other Equinix news, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 377 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $650.00, for a total value of $245,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 7,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,835,350. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Equinix news, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 377 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $650.00, for a total value of $245,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 7,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,835,350. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 65 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $549.83, for a total transaction of $35,738.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,503,811.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Equinix from $950.00 to $800.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Equinix from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $750.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Equinix from $732.00 to $704.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Equinix from $571.00 to $591.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Equinix from $765.00 to $670.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $748.53.

Equinix Profile

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

Further Reading

