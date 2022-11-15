Fiera Capital Corp Has $23.42 Million Stock Position in NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR)

Fiera Capital Corp reduced its stake in NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 337,034 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 5,590 shares during the quarter. Fiera Capital Corp owned about 0.32% of NovoCure worth $23,424,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in NovoCure by 175.7% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 601 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 383 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of NovoCure by 50.6% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 673 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of NovoCure by 166.3% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,350 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 843 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of NovoCure by 162.9% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,375 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 852 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new stake in shares of NovoCure during the second quarter valued at approximately $170,000. 76.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NovoCure alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Frank X. Leonard sold 12,271 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.52, for a total transaction of $1,086,228.92. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 70,642 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,253,229.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Frank X. Leonard sold 12,271 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.52, for a total transaction of $1,086,228.92. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 70,642 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,253,229.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Frank X. Leonard sold 1,863 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total value of $163,944.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 84,150 shares in the company, valued at $7,405,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 41,150 shares of company stock worth $3,375,859. 6.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NovoCure Price Performance

Shares of NovoCure stock opened at $82.54 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 7.81, a quick ratio of 7.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.66 billion, a PE ratio of -107.19 and a beta of 0.75. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $77.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.25. NovoCure Limited has a 12 month low of $56.39 and a 12 month high of $116.56.

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $131.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.83 million. NovoCure had a negative return on equity of 18.85% and a negative net margin of 15.05%. Sell-side analysts forecast that NovoCure Limited will post -0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NVCR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler downgraded NovoCure from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on NovoCure from $115.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on NovoCure from $105.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on NovoCure in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on NovoCure from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.86.

About NovoCure

(Get Rating)

NovoCure Limited, an oncology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of tumor treating fields (TTFields) devices for the treatment of solid tumor cancers in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, and Greater China. Its TTFields devices include Optune for the treatment of glioblastoma; and Optune Lua for the treatment of malignant pleural mesothelioma.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVCR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NovoCure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NovoCure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.