Fiera Capital Corp Cuts Stock Holdings in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD)

Fiera Capital Corp trimmed its position in shares of Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 161,557 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,424 shares during the quarter. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in Lithia Motors were worth $44,397,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 8,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,456,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Lithia Motors by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. BTC Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Lithia Motors by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Haverford Trust Co grew its stake in Lithia Motors by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 1,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. grew its stake in Lithia Motors by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. 97.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on LAD. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on shares of Lithia Motors from $540.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Lithia Motors from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. TheStreet cut shares of Lithia Motors from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Guggenheim lowered their target price on shares of Lithia Motors to $358.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Lithia Motors from $300.00 to $265.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $311.00.

Insider Transactions at Lithia Motors

Lithia Motors Stock Down 0.1 %

In other news, Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 180 shares of Lithia Motors stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.34, for a total transaction of $43,441.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,839 shares in the company, valued at approximately $443,824.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.34, for a total value of $43,441.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,839 shares in the company, valued at approximately $443,824.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Sidney B. Deboer acquired 1,000 shares of Lithia Motors stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $268.43 per share, for a total transaction of $268,430.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 36,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,860,776.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LAD opened at $240.00 on Tuesday. Lithia Motors, Inc. has a 52 week low of $180.00 and a 52 week high of $349.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $219.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $258.88. The firm has a market cap of $6.56 billion, a PE ratio of 5.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.32.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The company reported $11.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $11.90 by ($0.82). Lithia Motors had a return on equity of 28.20% and a net margin of 4.70%. The company had revenue of $7.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $11.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Lithia Motors, Inc. will post 46.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Lithia Motors Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Lithia Motors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.76%.

Lithia Motors Profile

Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Luxury. It offers new and used vehicles; vehicle financing services; warranties, insurance contracts, and vehicle and theft protection services; and automotive repair and maintenance services, as well as sells vehicle body and parts under the Driveway and GreenCars brand names.

