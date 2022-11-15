Fiera Capital Corp Cuts Position in TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD)

Fiera Capital Corp decreased its holdings in TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 171,092 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,502 shares during the quarter. Fiera Capital Corp owned about 0.53% of TopBuild worth $28,600,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of TopBuild by 14.4% in the second quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 44,975 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,518,000 after buying an additional 5,649 shares in the last quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of TopBuild by 3.4% in the second quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 129,577 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $21,660,000 after buying an additional 4,305 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of TopBuild by 16.1% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 130,014 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $21,733,000 after buying an additional 18,012 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of TopBuild by 1.6% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 144,442 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $24,144,000 after buying an additional 2,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund increased its position in shares of TopBuild by 1.6% in the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 23,709 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,963,000 after buying an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BLD opened at $150.00 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $4.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.84. TopBuild Corp. has a one year low of $141.28 and a one year high of $284.07. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $166.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $180.33.

TopBuild ( NYSE:BLD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The construction company reported $4.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.09 by $0.71. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. TopBuild had a return on equity of 29.99% and a net margin of 10.20%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that TopBuild Corp. will post 16.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BLD. Zelman & Associates cut TopBuild from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on TopBuild to $224.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on TopBuild in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $220.00 price target on the stock. Stephens decreased their price target on TopBuild from $184.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on TopBuild from $225.00 to $242.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TopBuild presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $225.25.

TopBuild Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation and distribution of insulation and other building products to the construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Specialty Distribution. It provides insulation products and accessories, glass and windows, rain gutters, afterpaint products, fireproofing products, garage doors, fireplaces, closet shelving, roofing materials, and other products; and insulation installation services.

