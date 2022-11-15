Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:FLMNF) Short Interest Update

Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:FLMNF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 130,900 shares, an increase of 22.6% from the October 15th total of 106,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft stock remained flat at $30.00 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.82. Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft has a 1-year low of $30.00 and a 1-year high of $54.04.

FLMNF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Berenberg Bank cut their target price on Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft from €41.00 ($42.27) to €30.00 ($30.93) and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Oddo Bhf lowered Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd.

Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the investment in and operation of optical and hearing aid businesses. The company manufactures and sells visual aids and other optical products, including glasses, frames, lenses, sunglasses, contact lenses and accessories, and various merchandise, as well as hearing aids and accessories.

