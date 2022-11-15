Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FREL) Stake Raised by Truefg LLC

Truefg LLC boosted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FREL – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 345,081 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 879 shares during the quarter. Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF makes up about 4.8% of Truefg LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Truefg LLC owned about 0.57% of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF worth $9,372,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 953,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,901,000 after buying an additional 50,494 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 740,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,979,000 after acquiring an additional 62,153 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 41.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 546,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,978,000 after acquiring an additional 160,917 shares during the last quarter. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC now owns 461,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,532,000 after acquiring an additional 10,739 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 358,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,628,000 after acquiring an additional 45,822 shares during the last quarter.

Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF Trading Up 1.1 %

FREL traded up $0.28 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $25.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,872 shares, compared to its average volume of 477,617. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.21. Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF has a twelve month low of $22.29 and a twelve month high of $34.94.

