Fetch.ai (FET) Price Reaches $0.0620 on Major Exchanges

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 2.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on November 15th. Fetch.ai has a total market capitalization of $46.23 million and $5.21 million worth of Fetch.ai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Fetch.ai has traded down 18.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Fetch.ai coin can currently be bought for $0.0620 or 0.00000369 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.52 or 0.00080590 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.59 or 0.00063121 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001627 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0728 or 0.00000434 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00011735 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.97 or 0.00023686 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001465 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0486 or 0.00000290 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00005580 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0447 or 0.00000267 BTC.

Fetch.ai Profile

Fetch.ai uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 1st, 2018. Fetch.ai’s total supply is 1,151,441,226 coins and its circulating supply is 746,113,681 coins. The Reddit community for Fetch.ai is https://reddit.com/r/fetchai_community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Fetch.ai’s official Twitter account is @fetch_ai. The official message board for Fetch.ai is medium.com/fetch-ai. Fetch.ai’s official website is fetch-ai.network.

Fetch.ai Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Fetch.ai is delivering AI to the crypto economy. Autonomous Economic Agents, powered by artificial intelligence, can provide automation to decentralised finance that can serve the needs of a single user or aggregate millions of data points for on-chain oracles. These agent-based systems provide greater flexibility, speed and crypto-economic security than existing oracle networks and represent the future of decentralized finance. This technology enables creation of personalised oracles that maintain user’s DeFi positions using decentralized and non-custodial protocols to increase the security and convenience of crypto asset management. The Fetch.ai network is an interchain protocol, based on the Cosmos-SDK, and uses a high-performance WASM-based smart contract language (Cosmwasm) to allow advanced cryptography and machine learning logic to be implemented on chain. This also allows the Fetch.ai network to serve as a layer-2 network for Ethereum and as an interchain bridge to the rest of the blockchain world.Blockchain data provided by: ATOMScan (total supply)”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fetch.ai directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fetch.ai should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Fetch.ai using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

