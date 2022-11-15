Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:FRFHF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:FRFHF – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 46,300 shares, a drop of 16.1% from the October 15th total of 55,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 15,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.0 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Fairfax Financial from C$780.00 to C$800.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Fairfax Financial from C$1,050.00 to C$1,100.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Fairfax Financial from $725.00 to $700.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Fairfax Financial from C$910.00 to C$995.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th.

Get Fairfax Financial alerts:

Fairfax Financial Price Performance

OTCMKTS:FRFHF traded down $13.66 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $541.61. The stock had a trading volume of 3,928 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,357. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $483.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $508.74. Fairfax Financial has a 52 week low of $363.48 and a 52 week high of $575.00. The company has a current ratio of 6.18, a quick ratio of 6.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

About Fairfax Financial

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance, and investment management services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Insurance and Reinsurance, Run-off, and Non-Insurance Companies segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Fairfax Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fairfax Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.