F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) EVP Ana Maria White Sells 170 Shares

F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Rating) EVP Ana Maria White sold 170 shares of F5 stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.95, for a total transaction of $25,491.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,435,687.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Ana Maria White also recently made the following trade(s):

Get F5 alerts:

On Friday, October 14th, Ana Maria White sold 170 shares of F5 stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.33, for a total transaction of $24,196.10.

F5 Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FFIV traded up $1.79 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $151.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,593 shares, compared to its average volume of 664,261. F5, Inc. has a 52 week low of $133.68 and a 52 week high of $249.00. The company has a market capitalization of $9.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $146.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $156.12.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Investors Weigh In On F5

FFIV has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of F5 in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of F5 from $169.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of F5 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Bank of America cut shares of F5 from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $215.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of F5 from $212.00 to $208.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, F5 has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $190.23.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of F5 in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in shares of F5 during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of F5 by 86.4% in the 1st quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 205 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in F5 during the third quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in F5 by 568.0% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 334 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.62% of the company’s stock.

About F5

(Get Rating)

F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions for the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for F5 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F5 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.