EZCORP (EZPW) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

EZCORP (NASDAQ:EZPW – Get Rating) will announce its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 16th.

EZCORP Price Performance

EZCORP stock opened at $9.80 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 4.35 and a quick ratio of 3.43. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.11. EZCORP has a 12 month low of $5.51 and a 12 month high of $9.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $555.27 million, a PE ratio of 16.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.13.

Get EZCORP alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On EZCORP

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EZCORP in the third quarter valued at approximately $253,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in EZCORP by 62.8% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 298,802 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,303,000 after acquiring an additional 115,300 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of EZCORP by 128.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,418 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,924 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of EZCORP by 2,053.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,307 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 4,107 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of EZCORP by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 110,634 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $831,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EZCORP Company Profile

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of EZCORP in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

(Get Rating)

EZCORP, Inc provides pawn loans in the United States and Latin America. The firm’s geographical segments include U.S. Pawn, Latin America Pawn, and Other International. The U.S. Pawn segment includes EZPAWN, Value Pawn & Jewelry, and other branded pawn operations in the United States. The Latin America Pawn segment includes Empeño Fácil, Cash Apoyo Efectivo, and other branded pawn operations in Mexico, as well as GuatePrenda and MaxiEfectivo pawn operations in Guatemala, El Salvador, and Honduras.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for EZCORP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EZCORP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.