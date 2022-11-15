Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Sold by Peak Asset Management LLC

Peak Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,661 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 180 shares during the quarter. Peak Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,341,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 1,922 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,417 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,492,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. BRR OpCo LLC boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. BRR OpCo LLC now owns 13,812 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Dohj LLC boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Dohj LLC now owns 9,965 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $853,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investment Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Investment Advisory Group LLC now owns 14,774 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,263,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.84% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.47, for a total transaction of $276,175.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,801,850.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Exxon Mobil Trading Down 0.1 %

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on XOM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. HSBC decreased their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil to $104.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $111.00 to $114.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.95.

Shares of XOM traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $113.21. The stock had a trading volume of 276,814 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,051,540. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $57.96 and a 1 year high of $114.66. The firm has a market cap of $466.23 billion, a PE ratio of 9.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $100.31 and its 200 day moving average is $94.71.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $4.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.45 by $1.00. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 29.52%. The business had revenue of $112.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 13.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. This is an increase from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.73%.

Exxon Mobil Profile

(Get Rating)

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

Read More

