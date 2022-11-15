Extended Stay America (NYSE:STAY) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Extended Stay America (NYSE:STAY – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Friday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
Extended Stay America Price Performance
Shares of NYSE STAY opened at $20.46 on Friday. Extended Stay America has a twelve month low of $10.64 and a twelve month high of $20.47. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $20.46. The company has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.06.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Extended Stay America (STAY)
- This Mid-Cap Tech Stock Embodies Diversified Growth
- Take Two Interactive Software Stock is Taking One Step Back
- Why did NIO take a $581.11 million loss last quarter?
- Is It Time To Take A Ride With Joby Aviation’s EV Innovations?
- After a $100 Haircut, is Catalent an Oversold Pharma Play?
Receive News & Ratings for Extended Stay America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extended Stay America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.