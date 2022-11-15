Exchange Income Co. (OTCMKTS:EIFZF) Short Interest Update

Exchange Income Co. (OTCMKTS:EIFZF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 171,800 shares, a growth of 12.7% from the October 15th total of 152,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 429.5 days.

Exchange Income Stock Performance

Shares of EIFZF stock traded down $1.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $35.40. 595 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,564. Exchange Income has a 12 month low of $29.43 and a 12 month high of $39.64. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $32.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.98.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EIFZF has been the topic of several research reports. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on shares of Exchange Income from C$61.00 to C$60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Exchange Income from C$58.00 to C$60.00 in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Exchange Income from C$61.00 to C$59.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Exchange Income from C$63.00 to C$65.00 in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Exchange Income has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.00.

Exchange Income Company Profile

Exchange Income Corporation engages in aerospace and aviation services and equipment, and manufacturing businesses worldwide. It operates in two segments, Aerospace & Aviation, and Manufacturing. The Aerospace & Aviation segment offers scheduled airline, cargo, charter, and emergency medical services to communities located in Manitoba, Ontario, Nunavut, British Columbia, and Alberta, as well as Newfoundland and Labrador, Québec, New Brunswick, and Nova Scotia.

