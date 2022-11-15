Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA) Trading 11% Higher

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA – Get Rating) shares traded up 11% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $43.46 and last traded at $43.29. 27,842 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 653,656 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.99.

AQUA has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. TheStreet raised shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from $38.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday, October 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Evoqua Water Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.83.

The firm has a market capitalization of $5.27 billion, a PE ratio of 91.24, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.95.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AQUA. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 7.2% in the third quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 204,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,776,000 after purchasing an additional 13,682 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Evoqua Water Technologies by 246.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 17,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,000 after acquiring an additional 12,250 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in Evoqua Water Technologies by 29.5% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 602,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,934,000 after acquiring an additional 137,338 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Evoqua Water Technologies by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,269,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,968,000 after acquiring an additional 165,120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Evoqua Water Technologies by 26.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 565,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,697,000 after acquiring an additional 116,627 shares in the last quarter. 93.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. provides water and wastewater treatment systems and technologies, and mobile and emergency water supply solutions and contract services for industrial, commercial, and municipal water treatment markets in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Integrated Solutions and Services, and Applied Product Technologies.

