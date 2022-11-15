Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA) Trading 11% Higher

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA – Get Rating) shares traded up 11% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $43.46 and last traded at $43.29. 27,842 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 653,656 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.99.
Analyst Ratings Changes
AQUA has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. TheStreet raised shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from $38.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday, October 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Evoqua Water Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.83.
Evoqua Water Technologies Trading Up 11.2 %
The firm has a market capitalization of $5.27 billion, a PE ratio of 91.24, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.95.
Institutional Trading of Evoqua Water Technologies
Evoqua Water Technologies Company Profile
Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. provides water and wastewater treatment systems and technologies, and mobile and emergency water supply solutions and contract services for industrial, commercial, and municipal water treatment markets in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Integrated Solutions and Services, and Applied Product Technologies.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Evoqua Water Technologies (AQUA)
- Don’t Chase Walmart Higher, Wait For Extra Low Prices
- Home Depot Results (and Institutions) Are A Catalyst For Lowe’s?
- Three Penny Stocks Making Big Moves In November
- Agilent Remains In Buy Range Ahead Of Next Week’s Q4 Report
- Wayfair Still Has Its Fair Share of Issues
Receive News & Ratings for Evoqua Water Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evoqua Water Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.