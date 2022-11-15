Evolution AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EVVTY) Short Interest Up 25.0% in October

Evolution AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EVVTY – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, an increase of 25.0% from the October 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 108,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Evolution AB (publ) from SEK 1,005 to SEK 993 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 31st. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Evolution AB (publ) in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on shares of Evolution AB (publ) from SEK 1,230 to SEK 1,170 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th.

Shares of Evolution AB (publ) stock traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $96.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 57,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,786. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $84.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $90.13. Evolution AB has a 12-month low of $69.57 and a 12-month high of $169.06.

Evolution AB (publ) develops, produces, markets, and licenses live casino and slots solutions to gaming operators primarily in Europe and the United States. The company runs the game from a casino gaming table, which is streamed in real time and end users make betting decisions on their devices, such as computers, smartphones, tablets, etc.

