Evmos Price Reaches $1.19 (EVMOS)

Evmos (EVMOS) traded 3% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on November 14th. In the last week, Evmos has traded 31.2% lower against the dollar. Evmos has a total market cap of $357.25 million and approximately $1.09 million worth of Evmos was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Evmos coin can currently be purchased for about $1.19 or 0.00007084 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Evmos Profile

Evmos’ launch date was September 30th, 2020. Evmos’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 299,864,437 coins. Evmos’ official Twitter account is @evmosorg and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Evmos is evmos.org.

Evmos Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Evmos is bringing the world of Ethereum-based applications and assets to the interoperable networks of the Cosmos ecosystem, all while aligning developer and user incentives.”

