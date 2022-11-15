Evercore ISI Trims Vivid Seats (NASDAQ:SEAT) Target Price to $8.00

Vivid Seats (NASDAQ:SEAT – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by analysts at Evercore ISI to $8.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Evercore ISI’s price objective points to a potential downside of 3.85% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on SEAT. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Vivid Seats from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Vivid Seats from $10.50 to $10.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Vivid Seats from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Vivid Seats in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of Vivid Seats to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.20.

Get Vivid Seats alerts:

Vivid Seats Stock Performance

SEAT traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.32. 258,490 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 479,932. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.32. Vivid Seats has a 1-year low of $7.02 and a 1-year high of $13.46.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vivid Seats

Vivid Seats Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vivid Seats by 2.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 110,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,227,000 after purchasing an additional 2,708 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in Vivid Seats during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Vivid Seats by 11.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 53,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $588,000 after buying an additional 5,464 shares during the period. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Vivid Seats during the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in Vivid Seats during the third quarter worth approximately $48,000. 37.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Vivid Seats Inc operates as an online secondary marketplace for tickets in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Marketplace and Resale. The Marketplace segment acts as an intermediary between event ticket buyers and sellers; processes ticket sales on its website and mobile applications through its distribution partners; and sells tickets for live sports, concerts, and theater shows, and other live events.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vivid Seats Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vivid Seats and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.