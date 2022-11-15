Evercore ISI Trims Vivid Seats (NASDAQ:SEAT) Target Price to $8.00

Vivid Seats (NASDAQ:SEAT – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by analysts at Evercore ISI to $8.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Evercore ISI’s price objective points to a potential downside of 3.85% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other research firms have also weighed in on SEAT. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Vivid Seats from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Vivid Seats from $10.50 to $10.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Vivid Seats from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Vivid Seats in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of Vivid Seats to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.20.
Vivid Seats Stock Performance
SEAT traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.32. 258,490 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 479,932. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.32. Vivid Seats has a 1-year low of $7.02 and a 1-year high of $13.46.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vivid Seats
Vivid Seats Company Profile
Vivid Seats Inc operates as an online secondary marketplace for tickets in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Marketplace and Resale. The Marketplace segment acts as an intermediary between event ticket buyers and sellers; processes ticket sales on its website and mobile applications through its distribution partners; and sells tickets for live sports, concerts, and theater shows, and other live events.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Vivid Seats (SEAT)
- Don’t Chase Walmart Higher, Wait For Extra Low Prices
- Home Depot Results (and Institutions) Are A Catalyst For Lowe’s?
- Agilent Remains In Buy Range Ahead Of Next Week’s Q4 Report
- Three Penny Stocks Making Big Moves In November
- Wayfair Still Has Its Fair Share of Issues
Receive News & Ratings for Vivid Seats Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vivid Seats and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.