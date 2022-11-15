Evercore ISI Trims RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) Target Price to $40.00

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by stock analysts at Evercore ISI to $40.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Evercore ISI’s target price suggests a potential downside of 4.01% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. MKM Partners dropped their target price on RingCentral from $80.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on RingCentral from $75.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $100.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of RingCentral from $84.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on RingCentral from $90.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.74.

NYSE:RNG traded up $3.04 on Tuesday, hitting $41.67. 2,517,025 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,828,269. The stock has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a PE ratio of -5.53 and a beta of 0.89. RingCentral has a fifty-two week low of $28.00 and a fifty-two week high of $268.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $37.94 and a 200-day moving average of $49.88.

In other news, CAO John H. Marlow sold 6,047 shares of RingCentral stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.05, for a total value of $254,276.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 202,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,502,425.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, CAO Vaibhav Agarwal sold 3,149 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.23, for a total transaction of $139,280.27. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 103,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,586,916.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CAO John H. Marlow sold 6,047 shares of RingCentral stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.05, for a total transaction of $254,276.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 202,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,502,425.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 11,946 shares of company stock valued at $515,189. 7.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lmcg Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RingCentral in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $277,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of RingCentral by 26.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,120 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in shares of RingCentral by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 11,697 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,371,000 after acquiring an additional 1,697 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its stake in RingCentral by 4.0% in the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 9,731 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1492 Capital Management LLC raised its stake in RingCentral by 40.9% during the 2nd quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC now owns 37,999 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,986,000 after acquiring an additional 11,028 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.29% of the company’s stock.

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect in North America. The company offers business cloud communications and contact center solutions based on its Message Video Phone? platform. Its products include RingCentral Office that provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Contact Center, a collaborative contact center solution that delivers omni-channel; and RingCentral Engage Digital, a digital customer engagement platform that allows enterprises to interact with their customers.

