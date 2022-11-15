Evercore ISI Raises Prologis (NYSE:PLD) Price Target to $121.00

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by analysts at Evercore ISI to $121.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Evercore ISI’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 7.32% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Prologis from $163.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Prologis from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Prologis from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Prologis from $160.00 to $130.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Prologis in a report on Monday, October 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.94.

Shares of Prologis stock traded up $0.25 on Tuesday, hitting $112.75. 3,082,015 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,948,138. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $109.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $120.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.95. Prologis has a 1-year low of $98.03 and a 1-year high of $174.54.

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by ($0.31). Prologis had a net margin of 73.21% and a return on equity of 10.43%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.04 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Prologis will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp lifted its position in Prologis by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 51,717,111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,351,279,000 after acquiring an additional 4,861,668 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its position in Prologis by 23.5% in the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 18,488,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,985,801,000 after buying an additional 3,513,643 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Prologis by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 97,672,838 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,772,211,000 after buying an additional 1,814,967 shares during the period. PGGM Investments acquired a new stake in shares of Prologis in the 3rd quarter worth $183,115,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 49.0% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,138,858 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $522,109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,691,045 shares in the last quarter. 94.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

