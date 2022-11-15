Evercore ISI Boosts Vivint Smart Home (NYSE:VVNT) Price Target to $7.00

Vivint Smart Home (NYSE:VVNT – Get Rating) had its target price increased by analysts at Evercore ISI to $7.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Evercore ISI’s price target suggests a potential downside of 29.15% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Vivint Smart Home from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Vivint Smart Home from $7.30 to $7.90 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th.

Vivint Smart Home Trading Up 8.8 %

VVNT stock traded up $0.80 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.88. The stock had a trading volume of 1,495,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 523,889. Vivint Smart Home has a 52 week low of $3.26 and a 52 week high of $13.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.83. The firm has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of -16.47 and a beta of 1.07.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vivint Smart Home

Vivint Smart Home Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of Vivint Smart Home by 106.1% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,955 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Vivint Smart Home by 45.8% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 2,135 shares in the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vivint Smart Home during the first quarter worth about $70,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vivint Smart Home during the third quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Vivint Smart Home in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $86,000. 71.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vivint Smart Home, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the sale, installation, servicing, and monitoring of smart home and security systems primarily in the United States and Canada. The company's smart home platform includes cloud-enabled smart home operating systems; AI-driven smart home automation and assistance software; software-enabled smart home devices; and tech-enabled services to educate, manage, and support the smart home.

