Evan/ Fa Jones Sells 6,000 Shares of Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) Stock

Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT – Get Rating) Director Evan/ Fa Jones sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.23, for a total value of $181,380.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 52,451 shares in the company, valued at $1,585,593.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NASDAQ VCYT traded up $0.17 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $28.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,097,388 shares, compared to its average volume of 967,579. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of -48.03 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $19.10 and a 200 day moving average of $20.49. Veracyte, Inc. has a one year low of $14.85 and a one year high of $49.80.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Veracyte by 505.9% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 61,779 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,229,000 after purchasing an additional 51,583 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Veracyte by 16,813.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,721 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 3,699 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its holdings in shares of Veracyte by 37.1% in the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,449,464 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,844,000 after purchasing an additional 392,169 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its holdings in shares of Veracyte by 383.8% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 73,908 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,471,000 after purchasing an additional 58,631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Veracyte by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 114,358 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,276,000 after purchasing an additional 6,072 shares in the last quarter.

VCYT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Veracyte from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Veracyte from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Veracyte from $31.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Veracyte in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Veracyte from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Veracyte currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.57.

Veracyte, Inc operates as a diagnostics company worldwide. The company offers Afirma Genomic Sequencing Classifier and Xpression Atlas, which are used to determine patients with indeterminate results are benign to avoid unnecessary surgery; Decipher Prostate Biopsy and Radical Prostatectomy for prostate cancer diagnosis; Prosigna Breast Cancer Assay for breast cancer diagnosis; Percepta Genomic Sequencing Classifier and Percepta Nasal Swab Test for lung cancer diagnosis; Envisia Genomic Classifier for diagnosing interstitial lung disease, including idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis; and Immunoscore Colon Cancer test for colon cancer diagnosis.

