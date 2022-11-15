Euroseas Ltd. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.50 (NASDAQ:ESEA)

Euroseas Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESEA – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, November 14th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.50 per share by the shipping company on Friday, December 16th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th.
Shares of NASDAQ ESEA opened at $20.14 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $146.82 million, a P/E ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Euroseas has a 12-month low of $18.30 and a 12-month high of $35.82. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.74.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Euroseas during the first quarter worth about $221,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Euroseas during the second quarter worth about $225,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Euroseas by 375.3% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,232 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Euroseas during the first quarter worth about $274,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Euroseas during the first quarter worth about $308,000. 6.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Euroseas Ltd. provides ocean-going transportation services worldwide. The company owns and operates containerships that transport dry and refrigerated containerized cargoes, including manufactured products and perishables. As of May 03, 2022, it had a fleet of 18 vessels, including 10 feeder and 8 intermediate containerships with a cargo capacity of approximately 58,871 twenty-foot equivalent unit (teu).
