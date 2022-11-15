Euroseas Ltd. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.50 (NASDAQ:ESEA)

Euroseas Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESEA – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, November 14th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.50 per share by the shipping company on Friday, December 16th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th.

Euroseas Stock Down 5.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ ESEA opened at $20.14 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $146.82 million, a P/E ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Euroseas has a 12-month low of $18.30 and a 12-month high of $35.82. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.74.

Get Euroseas alerts:

Institutional Trading of Euroseas

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Euroseas during the first quarter worth about $221,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Euroseas during the second quarter worth about $225,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Euroseas by 375.3% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,232 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Euroseas during the first quarter worth about $274,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Euroseas during the first quarter worth about $308,000. 6.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Euroseas Company Profile

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ESEA. StockNews.com cut Euroseas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. TheStreet cut Euroseas from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Finally, Maxim Group cut their price target on Euroseas from $54.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 6th.

(Get Rating)

Euroseas Ltd. provides ocean-going transportation services worldwide. The company owns and operates containerships that transport dry and refrigerated containerized cargoes, including manufactured products and perishables. As of May 03, 2022, it had a fleet of 18 vessels, including 10 feeder and 8 intermediate containerships with a cargo capacity of approximately 58,871 twenty-foot equivalent unit (teu).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Euroseas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Euroseas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.