European Wax Center (NASDAQ:EWCZ) Stock Price Down 4.4%

European Wax Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWCZ – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 4.4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $14.13 and last traded at $14.31. Approximately 7,643 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 542,560 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.97.
A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on EWCZ shares. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of European Wax Center in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of European Wax Center from $35.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of European Wax Center from $30.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on shares of European Wax Center from $39.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of European Wax Center from $27.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, European Wax Center presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.17.
The company’s 50-day moving average is $16.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 2.39. The firm has a market cap of $930.37 million, a P/E ratio of 66.09, a PEG ratio of 8.43 and a beta of 1.13.
European Wax Center, Inc operates as the franchisor and operator of out-of-home waxing services in the United States. The company offers body and facial waxing services; and pre- and post-service products, including ingrown hair serums, exfoliating gels, brow shapers, and skin treatments. As of March 26, 2022, it had a portfolio of centers operating in 874 locations across 44 states, including 868 franchised centers and six corporate-owned centers.
