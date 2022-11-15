European Wax Center (NASDAQ:EWCZ) Stock Price Down 4.4%

European Wax Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWCZ – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 4.4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $14.13 and last traded at $14.31. Approximately 7,643 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 542,560 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.97.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on EWCZ shares. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of European Wax Center in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of European Wax Center from $35.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of European Wax Center from $30.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on shares of European Wax Center from $39.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of European Wax Center from $27.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, European Wax Center presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.17.

Get European Wax Center alerts:

European Wax Center Price Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average is $16.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 2.39. The firm has a market cap of $930.37 million, a P/E ratio of 66.09, a PEG ratio of 8.43 and a beta of 1.13.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About European Wax Center

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG increased its position in European Wax Center by 184.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,844 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of European Wax Center by 78.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 1,268 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of European Wax Center by 43.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 889 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of European Wax Center during the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of European Wax Center during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.68% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

European Wax Center, Inc operates as the franchisor and operator of out-of-home waxing services in the United States. The company offers body and facial waxing services; and pre- and post-service products, including ingrown hair serums, exfoliating gels, brow shapers, and skin treatments. As of March 26, 2022, it had a portfolio of centers operating in 874 locations across 44 states, including 868 franchised centers and six corporate-owned centers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for European Wax Center Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for European Wax Center and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.