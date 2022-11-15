Ethernity Chain (ERN) Price Hits $1.83 on Major Exchanges

Ethernity Chain (ERN) traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on November 14th. One Ethernity Chain coin can currently be bought for about $1.83 or 0.00011000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Ethernity Chain has a market capitalization of $74.61 million and $193,068.11 worth of Ethernity Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Ethernity Chain has traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Ethernity Chain

Ethernity Chain’s launch date was January 29th, 2021. Ethernity Chain’s total supply is 30,000,000 coins. The official website for Ethernity Chain is ethernity.io. Ethernity Chain’s official Twitter account is @ethernitychain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Ethernity Chain

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethernity Chain is a community-oriented platform that produces limited edition authenticated NFTs and trading cards created by artists and endorsed by notable figures. Built on the Ethereum Network, it aims to build the biggest A-NFT library, reward its creators and raise funds for charitable causes forever.The official Ethernity Chain ticker is “ERN” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed.”

