Essex Private Wealth Management LLC Trims Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Essex Private Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,566 shares of the company’s stock after selling 350 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF makes up about 2.8% of Essex Private Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Essex Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $747,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Merriman Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 25.8% during the 1st quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 38.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 10,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,391,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 670 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of RSP stock traded up $2.17 on Tuesday, reaching $146.66. 155,108 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,099,595. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $135.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $140.14. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 1-year low of $124.92 and a 1-year high of $164.90.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

