Essex Private Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,859 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Essex Private Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 56.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,449 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,859 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF accounts for about 0.8% of Essex Private Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Essex Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $208,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 1st quarter worth $39,000. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 16,127.4% in the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 428,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 425,440 shares during the period. Finally, Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 1st quarter worth $51,000.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Performance

VIG traded up $1.91 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $154.11. The stock had a trading volume of 50,254 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,717,106. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12 month low of $132.64 and a 12 month high of $172.87. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $143.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $147.50.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.