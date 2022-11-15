Essex Private Wealth Management LLC Cuts Holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Essex Private Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 38,182 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,678 shares during the quarter. iShares Core High Dividend ETF accounts for 14.3% of Essex Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Essex Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $3,835,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of HDV. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Professional Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Price Performance

HDV traded up $0.54 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $105.96. 20,843 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,318,957. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $98.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.78. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $91.24 and a 52-week high of $110.91.

