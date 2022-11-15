ESSA Pharma (EPIX) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

ESSA Pharma (NASDAQ:EPIX – Get Rating) (TSE:EPI) will release its earnings data on Wednesday, November 16th.

ESSA Pharma Trading Down 7.9 %

EPIX stock opened at $3.38 on Tuesday. ESSA Pharma has a 12-month low of $1.40 and a 12-month high of $14.88. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.40.

Insider Transactions at ESSA Pharma

In other ESSA Pharma news, major shareholder Growth N. V. Biotech purchased 1,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.98 per share, for a total transaction of $5,970,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 7,379,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,370,740.34. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 9.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ESSA Pharma Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EPIX. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in ESSA Pharma by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 57,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in ESSA Pharma by 440.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 76,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,000 after buying an additional 62,558 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in ESSA Pharma in the 1st quarter valued at $251,000. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its stake in ESSA Pharma by 36.8% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 115,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $712,000 after buying an additional 31,002 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlpInvest Partners B.V. acquired a new position in ESSA Pharma in the 1st quarter valued at $657,000.

ESSA Pharma Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel and proprietary therapies for the treatment of prostate cancer. It develops EPI-7386, an oral candidate that is in a Phase I clinical study for the treatment of patients with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.

