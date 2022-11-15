Ergo Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $95.11 Million (ERG)

Ergo (ERG) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on November 14th. One Ergo coin can currently be bought for $1.53 or 0.00009214 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Ergo has traded down 22.8% against the dollar. Ergo has a market cap of $95.11 million and $814,959.22 worth of Ergo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $16,582.37 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0857 or 0.00000517 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $56.88 or 0.00343023 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.83 or 0.00023073 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.30 or 0.00122425 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $130.01 or 0.00784014 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $102.92 or 0.00620683 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001368 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00006036 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $39.72 or 0.00239560 BTC.

About Ergo

Ergo (ERG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Autolykos hashing algorithm. It launched on July 1st, 2019. Ergo’s total supply is 59,756,145 coins and its circulating supply is 62,253,777 coins. The official website for Ergo is ergoplatform.org. The official message board for Ergo is www.ergoforum.org. Ergo’s official Twitter account is @ergoplatformorg and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ergo is https://reddit.com/r/ergonauts and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Ergo

According to CryptoCompare, “Ergo builds advanced cryptographic features and radically new DeFi functionality on the rock-solid foundations laid by a decade of blockchain theory and development. Ergo is the open protocol that implements modern scientific ideas in the blockchain area. Ergo operates an open contributor model where anyone is welcome to contribute.EFYT (Ergo First Year Tokens) served the dual purposes of helping to build an early community of stake holders and enthusiasts for Ergo and of raising a small amount of funds for the platform before launch to fund development, promotion etc. EFYT is strictly a Waves token and is not the same as an ERG, which is the Ergo mainnet native token mined after Ergo’s mainnet launch.EFYT were swapped with a fraction of the ERG mined within the first 1 year post mainnet launch (July 1st 2019)”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ergo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ergo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ergo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

