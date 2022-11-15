Ergo One Day Trading Volume Tops $677,086.66 (ERG)

Ergo (ERG) traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on November 15th. In the last week, Ergo has traded 18.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Ergo has a market capitalization of $95.84 million and $677,086.66 worth of Ergo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ergo coin can now be purchased for $1.54 or 0.00009086 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16,938.52 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0878 or 0.00000518 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58.82 or 0.00347266 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.79 or 0.00022363 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.71 or 0.00122292 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $132.18 or 0.00780380 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $104.64 or 0.00617765 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001389 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005926 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $39.56 or 0.00233534 BTC.

Ergo Profile

Ergo (CRYPTO:ERG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Autolykos hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 1st, 2019. Ergo’s total supply is 59,756,145 coins and its circulating supply is 62,271,960 coins. The official message board for Ergo is www.ergoforum.org. The official website for Ergo is ergoplatform.org. Ergo’s official Twitter account is @ergoplatformorg and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ergo is https://reddit.com/r/ergonauts and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Ergo Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ergo builds advanced cryptographic features and radically new DeFi functionality on the rock-solid foundations laid by a decade of blockchain theory and development. Ergo is the open protocol that implements modern scientific ideas in the blockchain area. Ergo operates an open contributor model where anyone is welcome to contribute.EFYT (Ergo First Year Tokens) served the dual purposes of helping to build an early community of stake holders and enthusiasts for Ergo and of raising a small amount of funds for the platform before launch to fund development, promotion etc. EFYT is strictly a Waves token and is not the same as an ERG, which is the Ergo mainnet native token mined after Ergo’s mainnet launch.EFYT were swapped with a fraction of the ERG mined within the first 1 year post mainnet launch (July 1st 2019)”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ergo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ergo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ergo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

