Equities Research Analysts’ Price Target Changes for November 15th (1COV, ABCT, ABOS, ACHR, ACHV, ACM, ADDYY, ADS, ADSK, AGL)

Equities Research Analysts’ price target changes for Tuesday, November 15th:

Covestro (ETR:1COV) was given a €40.00 ($41.24) target price by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

Get Covestro AG alerts:

ABC Technologies (TSE:ABCT) had its target price boosted by BMO Capital Markets from C$4.50 to C$5.00.

Acumen Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ABOS)

had its target price cut by Credit Suisse Group AG from $17.00 to $16.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Archer Aviation (NYSE:ACHR) had its price target reduced by Barclays PLC from $4.00 to $3.50. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Achieve Life Sciences (NASDAQ:ACHV) had its price target lowered by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $27.00 to $20.00.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM) had its target price raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $87.00 to $91.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM) had its target price boosted by Citigroup Inc. from $84.00 to $92.00. Citigroup Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM) had its price target raised by Robert W. Baird from $83.00 to $90.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM) had its price target raised by Credit Suisse Group AG from $81.00 to $95.00. Credit Suisse Group AG currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) had its target price boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from €100.00 ($103.09) to €120.00 ($123.71).

adidas (FRA:ADS) was given a €120.00 ($123.71) target price by analysts at Baader Bank.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) had its target price raised by Mizuho from $240.00 to $260.00. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the stock.

agilon health (NYSE:AGL) had its price target cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $28.00 to $22.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

agilon health (NYSE:AGL) had its price target trimmed by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $38.00 to $34.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Agiliti (NYSE:AGTI) had its target price cut by Raymond James from $22.00 to $20.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Airbus (EPA:AIR) was given a €140.00 ($144.33) price target by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

AirSculpt Technologies (NASDAQ:AIRS) had its price target reduced by Morgan Stanley from $11.00 to $7.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Akili (NASDAQ:AKLI) had its price target raised by Credit Suisse Group AG from $4.00 to $4.50. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Allego (NYSE:ALLG) had its target price reduced by Cowen Inc. from $10.00 to $4.00.

Allego (NYSE:ALLG) had its price target trimmed by Cowen Inc from $10.00 to $4.00.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) had its target price raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $161.00 to $171.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Alimentation Couche-Tard (OTCMKTS:ANCTF) had its price target increased by Royal Bank of Canada from C$79.00 to C$80.00.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) had its price target reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $81.00 to $79.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) had its price target increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $81.00 to $83.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR (TSE:APR.UN) had its target price reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from C$12.75 to C$11.75. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR (TSE:APR.UN) had its target price lowered by Cormark from C$14.25 to C$13.85.

Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR (TSE:APR.UN) had its price target reduced by BMO Capital Markets from C$13.50 to C$12.50.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) had its price target boosted by UBS Group AG from $78.00 to $95.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

ASML (EPA:ASML) was given a €650.00 ($670.10) target price by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $146.00 to $148.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD) had its price target raised by Royal Bank of Canada from C$79.00 to C$80.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

AvePoint (NASDAQ:AVPT) had its price target boosted by Citigroup Inc. from $4.50 to $5.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Azenta (NASDAQ:AZTA) had its price target increased by Needham & Company LLC from $74.00 to $78.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Aziyo Biologics (NASDAQ:AZYO) had its target price raised by Piper Sandler from $9.00 to $10.50. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Basf (ETR:BAS) was given a €49.00 ($50.52) price target by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B) had its target price trimmed by Cowen Inc. to C$46.00. Cowen Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Atreca (NASDAQ:BCEL) had its price target lowered by Wedbush from $12.00 to $4.00. Wedbush currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCLI) had its target price trimmed by Maxim Group from $8.00 to $5.00.

Bombardier (OTCMKTS:BDRBF) had its price target boosted by Cowen Inc from $30.00 to $46.00.

Bechtle (OTCMKTS:BECTY) had its price target lowered by Berenberg Bank from €47.00 ($48.45) to €43.00 ($44.33).

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) had its target price raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $20.00 to $26.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) had its price target boosted by Truist Financial Co. from $265.00 to $350.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) had its target price increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $43.00 to $44.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) had its price target boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $642.00 to $846.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Bridge Investment Group (NYSE:BRDG) had its target price raised by UBS Group AG from $15.00 to $16.00. UBS Group AG currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Barfresh Food Group (NASDAQ:BRFH) had its price target lowered by Maxim Group from $13.00 to $5.00. Maxim Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Better Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTTX) had its price target reduced by Chardan Capital from $17.00 to $14.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Bluegreen Vacations (NYSE:BVH) had its target price reduced by Truist Financial Co. from $46.00 to $45.00. Truist Financial Co. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX) had its target price boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $127.00 to $128.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Carlsberg A/S (OTCMKTS:CABGY) had its price target lowered by Morgan Stanley from 1,000.00 to 950.00.

Canaan (NASDAQ:CAN) had its target price reduced by HC Wainwright from $5.00 to $4.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI) had its price target cut by HC Wainwright from $12.00 to $10.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) had its target price increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $250.00 to $256.00. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Cboe Global Markets (BATS:CBOE) had its target price reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $148.00 to $141.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) had its target price cut by Royal Bank of Canada from $64.00 to $61.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Cathedral Energy Services (TSE:CET) had its target price increased by Stifel Nicolaus from C$1.65 to C$2.25.

Cathedral Energy Services (OTCMKTS:CETEF) had its target price increased by Stifel Nicolaus from C$1.65 to C$2.25.

Compagnie Financière Richemont (OTCMKTS:CFRUY) had its price target boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from CHF 155 to CHF 160.

Compagnie Financière Richemont (OTCMKTS:CFRUY) had its price target increased by Royal Bank of Canada from CHF 119 to CHF 135.

Compagnie Financière Richemont (OTCMKTS:CFRUY) had its target price boosted by UBS Group AG from CHF 135 to CHF 146.

Compagnie Financière Richemont (OTCMKTS:CFRUY) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from CHF 125 to CHF 137.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) had its price target boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $33.00 to $35.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) had its price target reduced by UBS Group AG from $40.00 to $31.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Cognition Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CGTX) had its price target lowered by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $18.00 to $9.00.

Chorus Aviation (TSE:CHR) had its price target reduced by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$5.00 to C$4.80. National Bankshares, Inc. currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

CIRCOR International (NYSE:CIR) had its price target increased by KeyCorp from $27.00 to $29.00. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

CONMED (NYSE:CNMD) had its target price boosted by Needham & Company LLC from $90.00 to $106.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Crédit Agricole (OTCMKTS:CRARY) had its price target trimmed by Berenberg Bank from €11.50 ($11.86) to €11.00 ($11.34).

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) had its price target cut by Mizuho from $235.00 to $225.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment (NASDAQ:CSSE) had its target price trimmed by Needham & Company LLC from $15.00 to $10.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment (NASDAQ:CSSE) had its target price reduced by Craig Hallum from $22.00 to $14.00.

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CWYUF) had its target price cut by Scotiabank from C$33.25 to C$31.50.

Cazoo Group (NYSE:CZOO) had its target price reduced by UBS Group AG from $1.00 to $0.35. UBS Group AG currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Deutsche Börse (ETR:DB1) was given a €210.00 ($216.49) price target by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

Dye & Durham (TSE:DND) had its target price cut by Scotiabank from C$31.00 to C$23.00.

Drax Group (LON:DRX) had its price target lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 1,175 ($13.81) to GBX 950 ($11.16). Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Deutsche Telekom (OTCMKTS:DTEGY) had its target price lowered by UBS Group AG from €27.00 ($27.84) to €26.40 ($27.22).

Dye & Durham (OTCMKTS:DYNDF) had its target price lowered by Scotiabank from C$31.00 to C$23.00.

Enthusiast Gaming (NASDAQ:EGLX) had its target price trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from C$4.00 to C$3.50.

Enthusiast Gaming (CVE:EGLX) had its price target reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from C$4.00 to C$3.50. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) had its target price trimmed by Citigroup Inc. from $9.00 to $4.50.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) had its price target reduced by Morgan Stanley from $21.00 to $20.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Emera (TSE:EMA) had its target price cut by UBS Group AG from C$67.00 to C$62.00.

Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK) was given a €25.60 ($26.39) price target by analysts at Warburg Research.

Vertical Aerospace (NYSE:EVTL) had its target price trimmed by Barclays PLC from $5.00 to $4.00. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) had its price target increased by Citigroup Inc. from $41.00 to $48.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Fathom Digital Manufacturing (NYSE:FATH) had its target price cut by Needham & Company LLC from $6.00 to $3.50. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI) had its target price raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $39.00 to $41.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Fisker (NYSE:FSR) had its price target lowered by Morgan Stanley from $10.00 to $8.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Fortuna Silver Mines (TSE:FVI) (NYSE:FSM) had its target price raised by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$4.75 to C$5.25. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A) was given a €42.00 ($43.30) target price by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

Guardian Capital Group (OTCMKTS:GCAAF) had its target price boosted by Scotiabank from C$40.00 to C$42.00.

Guardian Capital Group (TSE:GCG.A) had its price target raised by Scotiabank from C$40.00 to C$42.00.

Guardian Capital Group (TSE:GCG.A) had its price target raised by CIBC from C$38.00 to C$40.00.

Mediaset España Comunicación (OTCMKTS:GETVF) had its price target lowered by UBS Group AG from €0.68 ($0.70) to €0.62 ($0.64).

Getty Images (NYSE:GETY) had its target price reduced by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $8.00 to $7.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Gamida Cell (NASDAQ:GMDA) had its target price lowered by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $15.00 to $10.00. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) was given a $19.90 target price by analysts at Fundamental Research. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) had its target price cut by Morgan Stanley from $125.00 to $120.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Harpoon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HARP) had its target price lowered by SVB Leerink LLC from $10.00 to $4.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV) had its target price reduced by Truist Financial Co. from $63.00 to $62.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) had its target price cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $258.00 to $250.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS) had its target price raised by Citigroup Inc. from $8.00 to $9.00.

Holley (NYSE:HLLY) had its target price cut by Telsey Advisory Group from $9.00 to $7.00. Telsey Advisory Group currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Holley (NYSE:HLLY) had its target price trimmed by Raymond James from $9.00 to $5.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Holley (NYSE:HLLY) had its target price reduced by DA Davidson from $9.00 to $5.00.

Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HOM.U) had its target price cut by Royal Bank of Canada from C$23.50 to C$20.50. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) had its target price cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $11.00 to $9.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Hookipa Pharma (NASDAQ:HOOK) had its target price cut by Royal Bank of Canada from $8.00 to $7.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Hypoport (ETR:HYQ) was given a €265.00 ($273.20) price target by analysts at Warburg Research.

Hypoport (ETR:HYQ) was given a €70.00 ($72.16) target price by analysts at Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) had its target price boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $123.00 to $124.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the stock.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) had its price target cut by Morgan Stanley from $573.00 to $543.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Infineon Technologies (ETR:IFXA) was given a €40.00 ($41.24) target price by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Infineon Technologies (ETR:IFXA) was given a €45.00 ($46.39) price target by analysts at Warburg Research.

ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN) had its price target raised by Barclays PLC from $8.00 to $9.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Informa (LON:INF) had its target price boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 640 ($7.52) to GBX 650 ($7.64). JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

INDUS (ETR:INH) was given a €22.00 ($22.68) target price by analysts at Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking.

Innate Pharma (NASDAQ:IPHA) had its target price reduced by SVB Leerink LLC from $10.00 to $9.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Interroll (OTCMKTS:IRRHF) had its price target reduced by UBS Group AG from CHF 2,720 to CHF 2,450. UBS Group AG currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) had its target price boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $16.00 to $22.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG) had its price target increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $21.00 to $25.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Joby Aviation (NYSE:JOBY) had its target price cut by Barclays PLC from $6.00 to $4.50. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

JOST Werke (ETR:JST) was given a €73.00 ($75.26) target price by analysts at Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking.

JOST Werke (ETR:JST) was given a €70.00 ($72.16) target price by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

KBC Group (OTCMKTS:KBCSY) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from €69.00 ($71.13) to €70.00 ($72.16).

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) had its target price increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $62.00 to $65.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

KORE Group (NYSE:KORE) had its price target cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $5.00 to $4.00.

KWS SAAT SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:KWS) was given a €73.00 ($75.26) target price by analysts at Warburg Research.

Lassonde Industries (TSE:LAS.A) had its price target trimmed by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$138.00 to C$135.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Tidewater Renewables (TSE:LCFS) had its target price cut by Stifel Nicolaus from C$18.75 to C$17.50.

LifeStance Health Group (NASDAQ:LFST) had its target price trimmed by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $9.00 to $8.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Lilium (NASDAQ:LILM) had its price target cut by Barclays PLC from $5.00 to $2.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) had its price target reduced by HSBC Holdings plc from $390.00 to $375.00. HSBC Holdings plc currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) had its target price boosted by Truist Financial Co. from $400.00 to $421.00.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) had its price target increased by SVB Leerink LLC from $110.00 to $120.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Light & Wonder (NASDAQ:LNW) had its price target increased by Susquehanna from $55.00 to $61.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Light & Wonder (NASDAQ:LNW) had its target price increased by Susquehanna Bancshares, Inc. from $55.00 to $61.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) had its target price trimmed by Credit Suisse Group AG from $315.00 to $276.00. Credit Suisse Group AG currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) had its target price raised by Susquehanna from $72.00 to $75.00. They currently have a positive rating on the stock.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) had its price target increased by Susquehanna Bancshares, Inc. from $72.00 to $75.00.

Lucid Diagnostics (NASDAQ:LUCD) had its price target reduced by Needham & Company LLC from $4.25 to $3.10. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) had its target price raised by TD Securities from C$24.00 to C$28.00.

MAG Silver (TSE:MAG) (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) had its target price reduced by Stifel Nicolaus from C$28.75 to C$28.25.

MAG Silver (TSE:MAG) (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) had its price target cut by Cormark from C$24.00 to C$23.00.

MAG Silver (TSE:MAG) (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) had its target price boosted by TD Securities from C$24.00 to C$28.00. The firm currently has a speculative buy rating on the stock.

MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) had its price target cut by Stifel Nicolaus from C$28.75 to C$28.25.

908 Devices (NASDAQ:MASS) had its price target cut by SVB Leerink LLC from $30.00 to $25.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

MDA (TSE:MDA) had its price target trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from C$13.00 to C$12.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

MDA (OTC:MDALF) had its price target trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from C$13.00 to C$12.00.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) had its target price trimmed by Mizuho from $300.00 to $190.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Modiv (NYSE:MDV) had its price target lowered by EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I from $21.00 to $17.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) had its price target cut by Morgan Stanley from $105.00 to $100.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

MarketWise (NASDAQ:MKTW) had its target price reduced by UBS Group AG from $8.00 to $4.50. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) had its price target boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $225.00 to $240.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY) had its target price cut by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $165.00 to $120.00. Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY) had its target price raised by KeyCorp from $135.00 to $139.00. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY) had its target price cut by Credit Suisse Group AG from $180.00 to $140.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY) had its target price raised by Citigroup Inc. from $135.00 to $138.00.

monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY) had its price target reduced by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $220.00 to $190.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY) had its target price reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $160.00 to $130.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Meridian Mining UK Societas (CVE:MNO) had its price target trimmed by Raymond James from C$1.60 to C$1.50. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Moonpig Group (LON:MOON) had its price target reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 460 ($5.41) to GBX 320 ($3.76). They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Motus GI (NASDAQ:MOTS) had its price target reduced by Alliance Global Partners from $12.00 to $2.25.

Motus GI (NASDAQ:MOTS) had its price target reduced by HC Wainwright from $11.00 to $10.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) had its target price raised by Bank of America Co. from $160.00 to $182.00.

Meridian Mining UK Societas (OTCMKTS:MRRDF) had its price target reduced by Raymond James to C$1.50.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) had its price target boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $70.00 to $71.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) was given a $51.85 price target by analysts at Fundamental Research. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

FiscalNote (OTCMKTS:NOTE) had its target price lowered by Northland Securities from $13.00 to $9.00.

FiscalNote (OTCMKTS:NOTE) had its target price lowered by BTIG Research from $14.00 to $11.00. BTIG Research currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Nerdy (NYSE:NRDY) had its price target lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $3.50 to $3.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Nerdy (NYSE:NRDY) had its price target cut by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $6.00 to $5.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Nerdy (NYSE:NRDY) had its target price reduced by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $6.00 to $5.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Nerdy (NYSE:NRDY) had its target price reduced by Raymond James from $5.00 to $3.50. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Energy Vault (NYSE:NRGV) had its price target reduced by Guggenheim from $10.00 to $7.00.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) had its target price boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $80.00 to $92.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Nuvve (NASDAQ:NVVE) had its price target trimmed by Craig Hallum from $16.00 to $2.50.

Carbon Streaming (OTCMKTS:OFSTF) had its target price trimmed by TD Securities from C$8.50 to C$5.00.

Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK) had its target price boosted by SVB Leerink LLC from $25.00 to $27.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY) had its target price reduced by Credit Suisse Group AG from $3.43 to $3.30. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) had its price target reduced by MKM Partners from $250.00 to $220.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Deutsche Pfandbriefbank (FRA:PBB) was given a €7.00 ($7.22) price target by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

Pear Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PEAR) had its price target trimmed by Chardan Capital from $9.00 to $8.00. Chardan Capital currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Pear Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PEAR) had its price target lowered by Credit Suisse Group AG from $9.00 to $7.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) had its target price lowered by Credit Suisse Group AG from $140.00 to $130.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) had its target price raised by Rosenblatt Securities from $21.00 to $23.00. Rosenblatt Securities currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) had its price target trimmed by UBS Group AG from $46.00 to $43.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

POINT Biopharma Global (NASDAQ:PNT) had its price target trimmed by Truist Financial Co. from $22.00 to $14.00. Truist Financial Co. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

AMMO (NASDAQ:POWW) had its target price lowered by Lake Street Capital from $9.00 to $5.00.

Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:PPRQF) had its target price raised by Royal Bank of Canada from C$15.00 to C$15.50.

PrairieSky Royalty (OTCMKTS:PREKF) had its price target boosted by Raymond James from C$28.00 to C$30.00.

Prelude Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRLD) had its price target lowered by Morgan Stanley from $11.00 to $10.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) had its price target raised by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $110.00 to $120.00.

PrairieSky Royalty (TSE:PSK) had its price target raised by Raymond James from C$28.00 to C$30.00. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

ProSiebenSat.1 Media (ETR:PSM) was given a €8.80 ($9.07) target price by analysts at UBS Group AG.

ProSiebenSat.1 Media (ETR:PSM) was given a €6.50 ($6.70) price target by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

Reunion Neuroscience (NASDAQ:REUN) had its price target reduced by Stifel Nicolaus from C$15.00 to C$5.50.

Rigetti Computing (NASDAQ:RGTI) had its price target reduced by Needham & Company LLC from $11.00 to $3.00. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Rockley Photonics (NYSE:RKLY) had its target price lowered by Cowen Inc from $14.00 to $1.00.

Rockley Photonics (NYSE:RKLY) had its target price reduced by Cowen Inc. from $14.00 to $1.00.

TransCode Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RNAZ) had its price target lowered by HC Wainwright from $10.00 to $6.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Roivant Sciences (NASDAQ:ROIV) had its target price raised by Citigroup Inc. from $10.00 to $11.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Roivant Sciences (NASDAQ:ROIV) had its price target increased by SVB Leerink LLC from $7.00 to $8.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Root (NASDAQ:ROOT) had its price target lowered by Truist Financial Co. from $22.50 to $9.00.

RWE Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RWEOY) had its target price cut by Morgan Stanley from €53.00 ($54.64) to €52.00 ($53.61).

ReWalk Robotics (NASDAQ:RWLK) had its target price increased by HC Wainwright from $2.50 to $3.00. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Shop Apotheke Europe (ETR:SAE) was given a €118.00 ($121.65) target price by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

Sigma Additive Solutions (NASDAQ:SASI) had its target price reduced by HC Wainwright from $3.00 to $2.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Shawcor (OTCMKTS:SAWLF) had its target price raised by BMO Capital Markets from C$12.00 to C$15.00.

Shawcor (OTCMKTS:SAWLF) had its target price raised by Royal Bank of Canada from C$11.00 to C$15.00.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) had its price target increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $100.00 to $101.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Shawcor (TSE:SCL) had its price target reduced by Cormark from C$17.50 to C$15.00.

Shawcor (TSE:SCL) had its target price boosted by BMO Capital Markets from C$12.00 to C$15.00.

Shawcor (TSE:SCL) had its target price increased by ATB Capital from C$14.00 to C$16.75.

Shawcor (TSE:SCL) had its price target boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$11.00 to C$15.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Shawcor (TSE:SCL) had its target price boosted by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$12.00 to C$14.00.

Shawcor (TSE:SCL) had its price target boosted by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$13.50 to C$14.50.

Scout24 (OTCMKTS:SCOTF) had its target price lowered by Credit Suisse Group AG from €57.00 ($58.76) to €49.00 ($50.52).

Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS) had its price target boosted by Piper Sandler from $28.00 to $30.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS) had its price target raised by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $18.00 to $20.00. They currently have a sell rating on the stock.

Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS) had its price target increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $32.00 to $35.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Sienna Senior Living (TSE:SIA) had its target price lowered by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$14.50 to C$14.00.

SilverCrest Metals (CVE:SIL) had its price target lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from C$13.75 to C$13.25.

SilverCrest Metals (NYSEMKT:SILV) had its target price lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from C$13.75 to C$13.25.

Soitec (OTCMKTS:SLOIY) had its target price boosted by Credit Suisse Group AG from €263.00 ($271.13) to €272.00 ($280.41).

SELLAS Life Sciences Group (NASDAQ:SLS) had its price target trimmed by Alliance Global Partners from $14.00 to $8.00. Alliance Global Partners currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Sema4 (NASDAQ:SMFR) had its target price trimmed by Cowen Inc. from $5.00 to $3.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Sema4 (NASDAQ:SMFR) had its target price cut by Cowen Inc from $5.00 to $3.00. Cowen Inc currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Summit Midstream Partners (NYSE:SMLP) had its price target increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $17.00 to $20.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Sohu.com (NASDAQ:SOHU) had its price target lowered by Citigroup Inc. from $22.00 to $21.00. Citigroup Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) had its target price trimmed by Mizuho from $110.00 to $100.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK) had its price target cut by BMO Capital Markets from $43.00 to $32.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:SRU.UN) had its price target reduced by Scotiabank from C$33.25 to C$31.50.

Steppe Gold (TSE:STGO) was given a C$3.37 target price by analysts at Fundamental Research. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Stantec (NYSE:STN) (TSE:STN) had its price target boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$67.00 to C$71.00.

Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK) had its price target trimmed by Credit Suisse Group AG from $50.00 to $38.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK) had its target price reduced by Cantor Fitzgerald from $38.00 to $20.00.

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:STSA) had its target price reduced by HC Wainwright from $18.00 to $3.00. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock.

State Street (NYSE:STT) had its target price raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $66.00 to $77.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Schneider Electric S.E. (EPA:SU) was given a €145.00 ($149.48) price target by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

Sunoco (NYSE:SUN) had its price target increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $41.00 to $43.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) had its target price boosted by Bank of America Co. from $39.00 to $45.00.

Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS) had its price target reduced by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $30.00 to $15.00. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS) had its price target trimmed by JMP Securities from $40.00 to $16.00. JMP Securities currently has a market outperform rating on the stock.

Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS) had its price target increased by HC Wainwright to $20.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Talkspace (OTCMKTS:TALK) had its target price trimmed by Citigroup Inc. from $1.65 to $1.00.

ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP) had its target price lowered by Piper Sandler from $3.50 to $2.00. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP) had its price target trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $12.00 to $4.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP) had its price target cut by Needham & Company LLC from $10.00 to $5.00. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock.

ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP) had its price target reduced by Raymond James from $7.00 to $4.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Talanx (ETR:TLX) was given a €45.00 ($46.39) target price by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

Talanx (ETR:TLX) was given a €47.20 ($48.66) price target by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) had its price target increased by Tigress Financial from $195.00 to $202.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

TMX Group (OTCMKTS:TMXXF) had its target price boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from C$143.00 to C$145.00.

Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL) had its price target cut by Truist Financial Co. from $72.00 to $60.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

TPG (NASDAQ:TPG) had its price target raised by UBS Group AG from $35.00 to $48.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Topaz Energy (TSE:TPZ) had its price target boosted by ATB Capital from C$30.00 to C$32.00. They currently have a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Tremor International (NASDAQ:TRMR) had its target price trimmed by JMP Securities from $22.00 to $20.00. The firm currently has a market outperform rating on the stock.

Tremor International (NASDAQ:TRMR) had its price target trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from $17.00 to $15.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) had its price target raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $97.00 to $123.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

TrueCar (NASDAQ:TRUE) had its price target boosted by Craig Hallum from $1.50 to $4.00.

Tenaris (NYSE:TS) had its price target increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $45.00 to $50.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) had its target price trimmed by BMO Capital Markets from $90.00 to $75.00. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) had its target price lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $75.00 to $70.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Thoughtworks (NASDAQ:TWKS) had its price target lowered by Cowen Inc. from $16.00 to $12.00.

Thoughtworks (NASDAQ:TWKS) had its target price cut by Credit Suisse Group AG from $16.00 to $13.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Thoughtworks (NASDAQ:TWKS) had its target price trimmed by Cowen Inc from $16.00 to $12.00.

Thoughtworks (NASDAQ:TWKS) had its target price trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from $16.00 to $14.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure (TSE:TWM) had its target price cut by Stifel Nicolaus from C$1.90 to C$1.80.

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure (OTCMKTS:TWMIF) had its price target reduced by Stifel Nicolaus to C$1.80.

U.S. Energy (NASDAQ:USEG) had its price target lowered by EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I from $7.00 to $4.00. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC) had its target price raised by Truist Financial Co. from $202.00 to $205.00. Truist Financial Co. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Veolia Environnement (OTCMKTS:VEOEY) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from €25.00 ($25.77) to €26.00 ($26.80).

VMware (NYSE:VMW) had its price target cut by Mizuho from $138.00 to $135.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Venator Materials (NYSE:VNTR) had its price target reduced by BMO Capital Markets from $0.60 to $0.50. The firm currently has an underperform rating on the stock.

Vodafone Group Public (LON:VOD) was given a GBX 160 ($1.88) price target by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

Vodafone Group Public (LON:VOD) was given a GBX 120 ($1.41) target price by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Vodafone Group Public (LON:VOD) was given a GBX 116 ($1.36) price target by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein.

Viridian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VRDN) had its target price lowered by JMP Securities from $47.00 to $46.00. The firm currently has a market outperform rating on the stock.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $72.00 to $74.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

TMX Group (TSE:X) had its target price boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from C$143.00 to C$145.00.

Exagen (NASDAQ:XGN) had its target price cut by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $8.00 to $7.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Exagen (NASDAQ:XGN) had its target price trimmed by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $8.00 to $7.00. Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Auxly Cannabis Group (CVE:XLY) had its target price trimmed by ATB Capital from C$0.25 to C$0.07. ATB Capital currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) had its price target reduced by Barrington Research from $51.00 to $40.00.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) had its price target lowered by Morgan Stanley from $42.00 to $39.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) had its target price cut by Mizuho from $205.00 to $175.00. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) had its target price trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $264.00 to $248.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Receive News & Ratings for Covestro AG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Covestro AG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.