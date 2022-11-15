Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH) Short Interest Down 16.6% in October

Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,070,000 shares, a drop of 16.6% from the October 15th total of 4,880,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,390,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days. Approximately 1.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Equitable Stock Down 2.6 %

NYSE EQH traded down $0.79 during trading on Monday, hitting $29.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,837,506 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,939,974. Equitable has a 52 week low of $24.61 and a 52 week high of $37.13. The firm has a market cap of $11.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $28.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.48.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $3.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.21 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Equitable will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Equitable

Institutional Trading of Equitable

In other news, CEO Mark Pearson sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.02, for a total transaction of $900,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 445,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,368,116.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, Director Bertram L. Scott sold 7,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.87, for a total value of $218,051.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $640,084.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Mark Pearson sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.02, for a total value of $900,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 445,307 shares in the company, valued at $13,368,116.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 67,300 shares of company stock valued at $2,020,151 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equitable during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Equitable by 29.6% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Equitable by 80.9% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Equitable by 1,608.8% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Equitable by 32.2% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 2,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.87% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on EQH. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Equitable from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Equitable from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Barclays raised their price objective on Equitable from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Equitable from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.89.

About Equitable

Equitable Holdings, Inc, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment offers a suite of variable annuity products primarily to affluent and high net worth individuals.

