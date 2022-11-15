Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) Shares Sold by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp cut its holdings in shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) by 67.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 895,754 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,824,060 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Equifax were worth $163,726,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of EFX. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in shares of Equifax by 2.3% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 20,429 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,937,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Equifax by 3.2% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 25,619 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $6,074,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in Equifax by 6.0% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,598 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,801,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in Equifax by 18.2% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,659 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $868,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Equifax by 94.5% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,881 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,631,000 after purchasing an additional 3,344 shares in the last quarter. 91.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Equifax Stock Performance

EFX opened at $197.91 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $173.52 and its 200-day moving average is $188.66. The stock has a market cap of $24.23 billion, a PE ratio of 34.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. Equifax Inc. has a twelve month low of $145.98 and a twelve month high of $300.11.

Equifax Dividend Announcement

Equifax ( NYSE:EFX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The credit services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. Equifax had a return on equity of 25.88% and a net margin of 13.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.85 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Equifax Inc. will post 7.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. Equifax’s payout ratio is 27.08%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on EFX. Atlantic Securities upgraded Equifax from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Equifax from $212.00 to $192.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Equifax from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $195.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Equifax from $200.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Equifax from $211.00 to $199.00 in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $214.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Melissa D. Smith bought 672 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $148.69 per share, with a total value of $99,919.68. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,474 shares in the company, valued at $516,549.06. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Melissa D. Smith bought 672 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $148.69 per share, with a total value of $99,919.68. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,474 shares in the company, valued at $516,549.06. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark W. Begor sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.51, for a total value of $1,820,610.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 92,918 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,378,858.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,100 shares of company stock valued at $5,146,968 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

Equifax Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process automation outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers employment, income, criminal history, and social security number verification services, as well as payroll-based transaction, employment tax management, and identity theft protection products.

