EOS (EOS) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $142.82 Million

EOS (EOS) traded 2% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on November 15th. EOS has a market capitalization of $995.92 million and $142.82 million worth of EOS was traded on exchanges in the last day. One EOS coin can now be purchased for about $0.93 or 0.00005515 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, EOS has traded 15.7% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Terra (LUNA) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00010059 BTC.

Belrium (BEL) traded 13% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00017262 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0510 or 0.00000303 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00006121 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00002339 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00004472 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00005307 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000744 BTC.

EOS Coin Profile

EOS is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 26th, 2017. EOS’s total supply is 1,061,006,819 coins and its circulating supply is 1,074,233,251 coins. The official message board for EOS is eosnetwork.com/blog. The Reddit community for EOS is https://reddit.com/r/eos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for EOS is eosnetwork.com. EOS’s official Twitter account is @eosnfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling EOS

According to CryptoCompare, “EOS.IO is software that introduces a blockchain architecture designed to enable vertical and horizontal scaling of decentralized applications (the “EOS.IO Software”). This is achieved through an operating system-like construct upon which applications can be built. The software provides accounts, authentication, databases, asynchronous communication and the scheduling of applications across multiple CPU cores and/or clusters. The resulting technology is a blockchain architecture that has the potential to scale to millions of transactions per second, eliminates user fees and allows for quick and easy deployment of decentralized applications. For more information, please read the EOS.IO Technical White Paper.Blockexplorer: https://eospark.com/In the case of EOS, circulating supply and total supply are available but max supply is not available, which indicates that EOS supply is infinite. The current cap is 1 billion tokens, there will be an inflation of up to 5% per annum to reward the block producers and they may use these to sell or to invest back into EOS dapps.Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (main source), Bloks.io (backup)”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EOS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EOS should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EOS using one of the exchanges listed above.

