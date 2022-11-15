EOS (EOS) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $142.82 Million

EOS (EOS) traded 2% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on November 15th. EOS has a market capitalization of $995.92 million and $142.82 million worth of EOS was traded on exchanges in the last day. One EOS coin can now be purchased for about $0.93 or 0.00005515 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, EOS has traded 15.7% lower against the dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Terra (LUNA) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00010059 BTC.
- Belrium (BEL) traded 13% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00017262 BTC.
- TRON (TRX) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0510 or 0.00000303 BTC.
- Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Tezos (XTZ) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00006121 BTC.
- BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- GXChain (GXC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00002339 BTC.
- Lisk (LSK) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00004472 BTC.
- USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00005307 BTC.
- aelf (ELF) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000744 BTC.
EOS Coin Profile
EOS is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 26th, 2017. EOS’s total supply is 1,061,006,819 coins and its circulating supply is 1,074,233,251 coins. The official message board for EOS is eosnetwork.com/blog. The Reddit community for EOS is https://reddit.com/r/eos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for EOS is eosnetwork.com. EOS’s official Twitter account is @eosnfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling EOS
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EOS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EOS should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EOS using one of the exchanges listed above.
