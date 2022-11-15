EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Stock Position Lifted by Boston Family Office LLC

Boston Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,283 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares during the quarter. Boston Family Office LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $4,118,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in EOG Resources by 1.1% in the first quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,411 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Marco Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 0.4% during the second quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC now owns 22,925 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $2,532,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 6.5% during the second quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,698 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Bank of The West boosted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 0.4% during the second quarter. Bank of The West now owns 25,045 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $2,766,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Finally, Eads & Heald Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 1.1% during the second quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management now owns 10,466 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,156,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on EOG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised EOG Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $152.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on EOG Resources in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler increased their price target on EOG Resources from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Citigroup increased their price target on EOG Resources from $139.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on EOG Resources from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $153.65.

EOG Resources Trading Up 0.4 %

EOG Resources Increases Dividend

Shares of EOG traded up $0.55 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $146.73. The stock had a trading volume of 92,483 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,271,207. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The firm has a market cap of $86.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.54. The business’s fifty day moving average is $126.90 and its 200 day moving average is $121.12. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 52-week low of $80.67 and a 52-week high of $150.88.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.825 per share. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 13th. This is a positive change from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.57%.

Insider Activity

In other EOG Resources news, EVP Kenneth W. Boedeker sold 1,995 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.09, for a total transaction of $289,454.55. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,043,698.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other EOG Resources news, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 2,720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.08, for a total transaction of $397,337.60. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 156,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,842,237.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kenneth W. Boedeker sold 1,995 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.09, for a total transaction of $289,454.55. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,978 shares in the company, valued at $3,043,698.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources Company Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. As of December 31, 2021, it had total estimated net proved reserves of 3,747 million barrels of oil equivalent, including 1,548 million barrels (MMBbl) of crude oil and condensate reserves; 829 MMBbl of natural gas liquid reserves; and 8,222 billion cubic feet of natural gas reserves.

See Also

