Ensign Energy Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:ESVIF) Short Interest Up 19.3% in October

Ensign Energy Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:ESVIF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 209,100 shares, a growth of 19.3% from the October 15th total of 175,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 14,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 14.7 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ESVIF shares. Raymond James lowered Ensign Energy Services from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Ensign Energy Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on Ensign Energy Services from C$5.25 to C$3.75 in a research report on Friday, August 19th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Ensign Energy Services from C$6.50 to C$7.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, TD Securities raised Ensign Energy Services to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ensign Energy Services currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.67.

Ensign Energy Services Stock Up 2.7 %

ESVIF stock traded up $0.08 on Tuesday, hitting $2.93. 2,599 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,334. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.56. Ensign Energy Services has a 12-month low of $1.12 and a 12-month high of $3.90.

About Ensign Energy Services

Ensign Energy Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides oilfield services to the crude oil and natural gas industries in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers shallow, intermediate, and deep well drilling, as well as specialized drilling services, including horizontal, underbalanced, horizontal re-entry, and slant drilling for steam assisted gravity drainage applications; and equipment and services.

