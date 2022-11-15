Engie Sa (OTCMKTS:ENGIY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Engie Sa (OTCMKTS:ENGIY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 99,200 shares, a decrease of 15.4% from the October 15th total of 117,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 532,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Engie Stock Performance

Shares of ENGIY traded up $0.12 on Tuesday, hitting $14.63. 283,095 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 228,313. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $12.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.41. Engie has a 1 year low of $10.43 and a 1 year high of $16.78.

Get Engie alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ENGIY shares. Societe Generale decreased their price target on Engie from €18.30 ($18.87) to €18.20 ($18.76) in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Engie from €15.00 ($15.46) to €16.00 ($16.49) in a research note on Friday. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Engie from €18.00 ($18.56) to €18.50 ($19.07) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Engie from €19.50 ($20.10) to €24.50 ($25.26) in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.64.

About Engie

ENGIE SA engages in the power, natural gas, and energy services businesses. It operates through Renewables, Networks, Energy Solutions, Thermal, Supply, Nuclear, and Others segments. The Renewables segment comprises renewable energy generation activities, including financing, construction, operation, and maintenance of renewable energy facilities using various energy sources, such as hydroelectric, onshore wind, photovoltaic solar, biomass, offshore wind, and geothermal.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Engie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Engie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.