Energizer (NYSE:ENR) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

Energizer (NYSE:ENR – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.00-3.30 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $3.22. The company issued revenue guidance of low single digit decline, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.01 billion. Energizer also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $3.00-$3.30 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Energizer in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Energizer from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Energizer from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Barclays lowered their price target on Energizer from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Energizer from $32.00 to $27.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $33.83.

Shares of ENR opened at $29.60 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.09, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 2.12. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.01. Energizer has a 52-week low of $24.81 and a 52-week high of $41.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of 9.97 and a beta of 1.02.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 28th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 25th. Energizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.40%.

In other news, CEO Mark Stephen Lavigne purchased 3,000 shares of Energizer stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $30.49 per share, with a total value of $91,470.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 150,323 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,583,348.27. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Energizer in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Energizer by 107.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 1,043 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Energizer by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 716 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Energizer in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Energizer in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $331,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.65% of the company’s stock.

Energizer Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes household batteries, specialty batteries, and lighting products worldwide. It offers lithium, alkaline, carbon zinc, nickel metal hydride, zinc air, and silver oxide batteries under the Energizer and Eveready brands, as well as primary, rechargeable, specialty, and hearing aid batteries.

