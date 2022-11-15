Enel SpA (OTCMKTS:ENLAY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Enel SpA (OTCMKTS:ENLAY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 129,600 shares, a growth of 50.7% from the October 15th total of 86,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,319,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ENLAY shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Enel from €9.75 ($10.05) to €8.50 ($8.76) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Citigroup raised shares of Enel from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. DZ Bank lowered shares of Enel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a €5.30 ($5.46) target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Enel from €9.00 ($9.28) to €7.30 ($7.53) in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.73.

Shares of ENLAY stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $5.18. 1,393,311 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,510,222. Enel has a 12 month low of $3.82 and a 12 month high of $8.18. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.14.

Enel SpA operates as an integrated electricity and gas operator worldwide. The company generates, transmits, distributes, purchases, transports, and sells electricity; transports and markets natural gas; supplies LNG; designs, develops, constructs, operates, manages, and maintains generation plants and distribution grids; and designs, constructs, and operates merchant lines.

