Enel Chile (NYSE:ENIC) Shares Gap Down to $1.88

Enel Chile S.A. (NYSE:ENIC – Get Rating) shares gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $1.88, but opened at $1.83. Enel Chile shares last traded at $1.83, with a volume of 1 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ENIC has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Enel Chile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. TheStreet upgraded Enel Chile from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th.

Enel Chile Trading Down 3.2 %

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.46. The company has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a PE ratio of 12.53 and a beta of 0.97.

Institutional Trading of Enel Chile

Enel Chile ( NYSE:ENIC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter. Enel Chile had a return on equity of 19.97% and a net margin of 4.58%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD grew its holdings in Enel Chile by 491.3% in the 1st quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 117,973 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 98,021 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Enel Chile in the 1st quarter valued at $398,000. Brandes Investment Partners LP lifted its stake in shares of Enel Chile by 23.2% in the 1st quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 9,978,219 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $15,765,000 after purchasing an additional 1,881,408 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Enel Chile by 81.2% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 144,166 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 64,619 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Enel Chile by 67.6% in the 2nd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 144,363 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 58,225 shares during the last quarter. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Enel Chile

Enel Chile SA, an electricity utility company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Chile. The company operates through Generation Business and Distribution Business segments. It generates electricity through various sources, such as hydroelectric, thermal, wind, solar, and geothermal power plants.

