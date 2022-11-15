Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR) Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning.
Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Endeavor Group from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Endeavor Group from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 14th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Endeavor Group in a report on Thursday, August 4th. They set a buy rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Endeavor Group from $35.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of 31.45.
Shares of EDR opened at 21.88 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of 21.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of 21.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The company has a market capitalization of $15.42 billion, a PE ratio of 19.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.05. Endeavor Group has a 52-week low of 17.42 and a 52-week high of 35.28.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EDR. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC lifted its position in Endeavor Group by 103.0% during the second quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 6,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 3,139 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new position in Endeavor Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Endeavor Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $165,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in Endeavor Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $193,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Endeavor Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $205,000. 34.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc operates as an entertainment, sports, and content company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Owned Sports Properties, Events, Experiences & Rights, and Representation. The Owned Sports Properties segment operates a portfolio of sports properties, including Ultimate Fighting Championship, Professional Bull Rider, Euroleague, and Diamond Baseball Holdings, that license broadcast and other intellectual property rights and operate exclusive live events.
