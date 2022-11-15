Endava (NYSE:DAVA) Releases Q2 Earnings Guidance

Endava (NYSE:DAVA – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of GBP0.56-0.58 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.58. The company issued revenue guidance of GBP204.0-206.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $203.91 million. Endava also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $2.75-$2.81 EPS.

Endava Price Performance

Endava stock opened at $69.62 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $76.16 and a 200-day moving average of $90.58. Endava has a one year low of $61.55 and a one year high of $172.41. The company has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.26 and a beta of 1.21.

Get Endava alerts:

Endava (NYSE:DAVA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 27th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.19. Endava had a net margin of 12.64% and a return on equity of 21.48%. The business had revenue of $226.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $219.99 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Endava will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DAVA. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Endava from $135.00 to $112.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Endava from $145.00 to $110.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Endava from $130.00 to $95.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Endava from $120.00 to $90.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of Endava from $150.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $106.11.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DAVA. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in Endava in the first quarter valued at approximately $64,236,000. Capital World Investors boosted its position in Endava by 115.3% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 857,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,007,000 after buying an additional 459,000 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Endava by 198.9% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 221,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,492,000 after buying an additional 147,525 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Endava by 75.7% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 95,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,416,000 after buying an additional 40,951 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Endava in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,419,000. 52.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Endava

(Get Rating)

Endava plc provides technology services for clients in the consumer products, healthcare, mobility, and retail verticals in Europe, Latin America, North America, and internationally. The company offers technology and digital advisory services for payments and financial services, and TMT sectors; IT strategies; business analysis services; program management services; digital product strategy services; and architecture, extended reality, machine learning and artificial intelligence, product design, and user experience and visual design services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Endava Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endava and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.