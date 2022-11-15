Endava (NYSE:DAVA) Issues Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

Endava (NYSE:DAVA – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.65-$0.67 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.68. The company issued revenue guidance of $236.64 million-$238.96 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $242.06 million. Endava also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $2.75-$2.81 EPS.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Endava from $145.00 to $110.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Endava from $130.00 to $95.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Endava from $94.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Endava in a research note on Monday, September 12th. They set a sector weight rating on the stock. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Endava from $120.00 to $90.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Endava has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $106.11.

Shares of Endava stock opened at $69.62 on Tuesday. Endava has a 1-year low of $61.55 and a 1-year high of $172.41. The company has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.26 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $76.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.58.

Endava ( NYSE:DAVA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 27th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $226.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $219.99 million. Endava had a net margin of 12.64% and a return on equity of 21.48%. On average, research analysts expect that Endava will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Endava by 433.3% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Endava in the first quarter worth about $88,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Endava by 30.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Endava during the first quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Endava by 61.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 786 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.49% of the company’s stock.

Endava plc provides technology services for clients in the consumer products, healthcare, mobility, and retail verticals in Europe, Latin America, North America, and internationally. The company offers technology and digital advisory services for payments and financial services, and TMT sectors; IT strategies; business analysis services; program management services; digital product strategy services; and architecture, extended reality, machine learning and artificial intelligence, product design, and user experience and visual design services.

