Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS) Price Target Cut to $25.00

Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by investment analysts at Cowen to $25.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Cowen’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 87.83% from the stock’s previous close.
EBS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Chardan Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Emergent BioSolutions from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Emergent BioSolutions from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 12th. StockNews.com downgraded Emergent BioSolutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Benchmark downgraded Emergent BioSolutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.50.
Emergent BioSolutions Stock Performance
Shares of Emergent BioSolutions stock traded down $0.14 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.31. 1,158,155 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 684,720. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $20.36 and its 200 day moving average is $27.06. The stock has a market cap of $664.01 million, a PE ratio of 17.06 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 4.17. Emergent BioSolutions has a 12 month low of $12.00 and a 12 month high of $52.28.
Institutional Trading of Emergent BioSolutions
Emergent BioSolutions Company Profile
Emergent BioSolutions Inc, a life sciences company, focuses on the provision of preparedness and response solutions that address accidental, deliberate, and naturally occurring public health threats (PHTs) in the United States. The company's products address PHTs, which include chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosives; emerging infectious diseases; travel health; and emerging health crises and acute/emergency care.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Emergent BioSolutions (EBS)
- Don’t Chase Walmart Higher, Wait For Extra Low Prices
- Home Depot Results (and Institutions) Are A Catalyst For Lowe’s?
- Agilent Remains In Buy Range Ahead Of Next Week’s Q4 Report
- Three Penny Stocks Making Big Moves In November
- Wayfair Still Has Its Fair Share of Issues
Receive News & Ratings for Emergent BioSolutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emergent BioSolutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.