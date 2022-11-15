Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS) Price Target Cut to $25.00

Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by investment analysts at Cowen to $25.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Cowen’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 87.83% from the stock’s previous close.

EBS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Chardan Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Emergent BioSolutions from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Emergent BioSolutions from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 12th. StockNews.com downgraded Emergent BioSolutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Benchmark downgraded Emergent BioSolutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.50.

Shares of Emergent BioSolutions stock traded down $0.14 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.31. 1,158,155 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 684,720. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $20.36 and its 200 day moving average is $27.06. The stock has a market cap of $664.01 million, a PE ratio of 17.06 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 4.17. Emergent BioSolutions has a 12 month low of $12.00 and a 12 month high of $52.28.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Emergent BioSolutions by 2.1% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 29,490 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,211,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the period. Values First Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 17.7% in the first quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 6,477 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 976 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Emergent BioSolutions by 51.9% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 32,648 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,057,000 after acquiring an additional 11,152 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Emergent BioSolutions by 258.4% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 95,484 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,920,000 after acquiring an additional 68,843 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in Emergent BioSolutions by 2.3% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 512,344 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $21,037,000 after buying an additional 11,710 shares during the last quarter. 81.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Emergent BioSolutions Inc, a life sciences company, focuses on the provision of preparedness and response solutions that address accidental, deliberate, and naturally occurring public health threats (PHTs) in the United States. The company's products address PHTs, which include chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosives; emerging infectious diseases; travel health; and emerging health crises and acute/emergency care.

