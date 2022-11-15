ELIS Price Hits $0.32 on Exchanges (XLS)

ELIS (XLS) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on November 15th. One ELIS token can now be bought for about $0.32 or 0.00001910 BTC on popular exchanges. ELIS has a market capitalization of $64.96 million and $354.81 worth of ELIS was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, ELIS has traded down 0.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get ELIS alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $17,003.34 or 0.99975718 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00009986 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00007987 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.15 or 0.00047909 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.35 or 0.00043206 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005825 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.69 or 0.00021705 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.41 or 0.00243491 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0220 or 0.00000129 BTC.

ELIS Profile

ELIS (XLS) is a token. It launched on October 18th, 2018. ELIS’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens. ELIS’s official Twitter account is @elis_tech and its Facebook page is accessible here. ELIS’s official website is www.elis.tech.

ELIS Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ELIS (XLS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. ELIS has a current supply of 200,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ELIS is 0.32477784 USD and is up 0.03 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.elis.tech/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ELIS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ELIS should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ELIS using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ELIS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ELIS and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.