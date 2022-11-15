Electricity Generating (OTCMKTS:EYUUF) Short Interest Update

Electricity Generating (OTCMKTS:EYUUF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 27,600 shares, a drop of 17.9% from the October 15th total of 33,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
EYUUF stock remained flat at $8.23 during midday trading on Tuesday. Electricity Generating has a 1-year low of $8.23 and a 1-year high of $8.23.
Separately, KGI Securities downgraded Electricity Generating from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th.
