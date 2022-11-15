Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 18,058 Shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX)

Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 301,507 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,058 shares during the period. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF makes up approximately 2.4% of Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $6,464,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DFAX. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the second quarter worth about $271,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 8.1% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,360,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,611,000 after purchasing an additional 177,781 shares during the period. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the second quarter worth about $497,000. New Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the second quarter worth about $20,801,000. Finally, First Ascent Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 13.6% during the first quarter. First Ascent Asset Management LLC now owns 1,065,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,581,000 after purchasing an additional 127,835 shares during the period.

Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Trading Up 1.1 %

DFAX traded up $0.24 on Tuesday, hitting $21.73. 50,114 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 976,634. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 12 month low of $18.42 and a 12 month high of $26.84. The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.40.

