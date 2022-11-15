Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYD)

Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYD – Get Rating) by 22.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 101,911 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,527 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF makes up about 1.5% of Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF were worth $4,067,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SPYD. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF by 62.7% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 2,285 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF by 1,616.2% in the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 635 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF by 131.0% in the 2nd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 14,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $575,000 after acquiring an additional 8,165 shares in the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 33,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,347,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wayfinding Financial LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC now owns 10,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,000 after acquiring an additional 691 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA SPYD traded up $0.30 on Tuesday, hitting $40.77. The company had a trading volume of 137,538 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,546,668. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $38.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.42. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $34.79 and a 12-month high of $45.83.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.