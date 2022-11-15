El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOCO) Short Interest Up 24.1% in October

El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOCO – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,700,000 shares, an increase of 24.1% from the October 15th total of 1,370,000 shares. Approximately 8.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 211,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8.0 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On El Pollo Loco

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in El Pollo Loco by 77.5% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 51,583 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 22,517 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of El Pollo Loco by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 189,901 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,694,000 after acquiring an additional 4,659 shares during the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP lifted its holdings in shares of El Pollo Loco by 87.2% in the 3rd quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 54,837 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $489,000 after acquiring an additional 25,551 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of El Pollo Loco by 86.2% in the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,105 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of El Pollo Loco by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,941,407 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $17,317,000 after acquiring an additional 18,012 shares during the last quarter. 44.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get El Pollo Loco alerts:

El Pollo Loco Price Performance

El Pollo Loco stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.95. 4,313 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 283,002. El Pollo Loco has a one year low of $8.15 and a one year high of $14.87. The stock has a market cap of $405.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.05 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.87.

El Pollo Loco Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 24th were given a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 21st. This represents a yield of 13.95%.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of El Pollo Loco in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

About El Pollo Loco

(Get Rating)

El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, El Pollo Loco, Inc, develops, franchises, licenses, and operates quick-service restaurants under the El Pollo Loco name. As of May 04, 2022, the company operated 480 restaurants comprising 189 company-operated and 291 franchised restaurants located in California, Nevada, Arizona, Texas, Utah, and Louisiana.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for El Pollo Loco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for El Pollo Loco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.