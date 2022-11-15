eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) Releases Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.03-$0.04 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.03. The company issued revenue guidance of $25.80 million-$26.20 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $25.18 million. eGain also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $0.16-$0.19 EPS.

eGain Trading Down 2.8 %

Shares of eGain stock opened at $7.89 on Tuesday. eGain has a 52-week low of $7.02 and a 52-week high of $13.70. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.87.

eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 8th. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $23.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.42 million. eGain had a negative return on equity of 4.55% and a negative net margin of 2.65%. Equities research analysts expect that eGain will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on EGAN. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on eGain from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on eGain in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet lowered eGain from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report on Wednesday, September 21st.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EGAN. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in eGain by 81.0% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,813 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 2,154 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in eGain by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 7,705 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 1,168 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in eGain by 1,354.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 12,796 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 11,916 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in eGain in the 1st quarter worth approximately $132,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in eGain in the 1st quarter worth approximately $224,000. 55.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

eGain Corporation develops, licenses, implements, and supports customer service infrastructure software solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides unified Knowledge Hub solutions to automate, augment, and orchestrate customer engagement. The company also offers subscription services that provides customers with access to its software on a cloud-based platform; and professional services, such as consulting and implementation, training, and managed services.

